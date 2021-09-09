Ready to roar – Clock ticking down for the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece (videos)

The EKO Acropolis Rally Greece (9 – 12 September), a fixture with a historic reputation as one of the toughest in the FIA World Rally Championship, will return to the series today for the first time since 2013, replacing the Rally of Chile. As announced, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will officially start the rally at 17:30.

The start of EKO Rally Acropolis 2021 will take place under the Rock of the Acropolis on Thursday, September 9 at 17:30. Immediately after, the cars will race on the super-special route COSMOTE 5G Athens Stage in Syntagma Square. At the same time, the Square will be converted into a sponsored park and parc ferme (controlled parking space) for racing cars.

The 55 crews that will line up at the start of the legendary race include the factory teams of Toyota, Hyundai, and M-Sport Ford, all the contenders for the championship in the WRC2 and WRC3 categories, as well as many Greek crews in the last category.

Many roads will be closed in Athens, while traffic police have implemented regulations on different routes. For details see here

