Retail stores in Thessaloniki and Achaia to open on Monday

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias announced the opening of retail stores in Achaia (with a click inside and click away process), the opening of stores in Thessaloniki only via a click away, while stores would remain closed in the region of Kozani from Monday.

During a press briefing on Friday, the Minister laid down the changes concerning the lockdown measures and the epidemiological situation per region following the recommendations of the expert team which met earlier in the day.

Asked whether there were thoughts of “opening” the movements between prefectures, in view of Easter, Nikos Hardalias was clear stressing that it was too soon to make any decisions on the issue calling for patience.

