Reuters: Greece wants “realistic” EU green policy for shipping

The European Commission this summer proposed including shipping in the EU carbon market for the first time

EU shipping power Greece has told the European Commission that adding the industry to the bloc’s carbon emissions trading scheme should be proportionate and tightly enforced to secure a level playing field for the European fleet in global markets.

In a letter sent to Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that countries should also get back the revenue raised by the costs their ships would pay and that money should be spent on decarbonising maritime transport.

Greek-owned vessels represent 58% of the EU’s fleet, according to the Greek Shipowners Union.

Mitsotakis made a plea to Brussels to “engage at the earliest with the Greek authorities and with the shipping community, in order to find realistic and constructive solutions,” according to the letter.

Read more: Reuters