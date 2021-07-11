Richard Branson Space Launch: Watch the historic Virgin Galactic flight (livestream) (Upd.)

A historic day for Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic and for all of us Earthlings!

The billionaire after almost two decades of endless efforts along, with two pilots and three passengers, will reach 88 km above Earth for a bit less than an hour.

His flight is a landmark moment for commercial space travel and the whole world is holding its breath.

He has said that he wants to evaluate the experience before allowing paying customers aboard next year.

In nine days time, however, Jeff Bezos makes his long-awaited debut launch into space on his rocket, New Shepard, named for Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut in space, built by Bezos’s company Blue Origin.

Watch the historic flight live: