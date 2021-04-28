Royal Air Force “Red Arrows” team hosted at 114th Combat Wing in Attica

As part of the wider network of international activities coordinated by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Royal Air Force (RAF) “RED ARROWS” Aerobatic Team is being hosted from Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the 114th Combat Wing (114th B) of Tanagra, Attica where it will complete preparation exercises under the name SPRINGHAWK, in view of the official show.

The SPRINGHAWK will last 5 weeks and will be completed at the end of May, and Greece was chosen to conduct it as it provides the “RED ARROWS” with the opportunity to carry out focused training under stable, mild, and favorable weather conditions in contrast to those prevailing in the United Kingdom.

In particular, the 114th Combat Wing is hosting 11 BAE Systems Hawk T1 aircraft and 100 personnel, including pilots, aircraft engineers, and other ground support staff. The pilots of “RED ARROWS” have over 1500 hours of flight hours in fighter jets of various types of the British Royal Air Force such as Tornado, Typhoon, and Harrier.

also read

Nurse, 55, allegedly tries to choke Uber driver, 22

Greek police set up checkpoints ahead of Orthodox Easter (video)