Russian Antonov-26 plane gone missing

A Russian Antonov-26 plane with six people onboard has disappeared from radar in Russia’s Khabarovsk region. Russian media quoted a defence spokesperson for emergency services who informed that the An-26 plane with six crew members on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometres South-West of Khabarovsk. The spokesperson also revealed that the preliminary information suggests that the incident may have occurred due to bad weather.

Following the disappearance, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has been sent for a search operation, which is being hampered by poor weather conditions and a lack of daylight.

