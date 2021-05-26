Scary video: Woman posts her husband’s crash at 140km/h to set an example

A shocking video of a motorcycle accident has gone viral the internet following the decision of the driver’s wife to set an example.

The video captured by the camera of a driver of a large motorbike in Australia is breathtaking.

The unfortunate driver hit on a truck at 140km/h, as a result of which he suffered severe head injuries that left him permanently disabled.

After the violent collision, the driver remained in a coma for two months and now needs help 24 hours a day, as he cannot communicate.

In the video recorded by the driver’s camera, he can be seen reaching speeds of up to 267 km on an Australian highway.

“His decision to hit speeds like these did not only affect him. He left marks on all those who kept him alive on the street while he changed the life of his family forever,” the caption of the video reads. The video of the accident was released following a decision by the driver’s own wife in order to be an example to be avoided.