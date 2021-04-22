School year extended until June 25

The school year for kindergarten and primary schools will be extended until June 25, will junior and senior high schools will be open until June 11, as the Minister of Education Niki Kerameos said on Thursday.

The Minister said that end-of-year graduation and promotion exams would be suspended for the year.

The Panhellenic exams will start on June 14 for senior high schools and on June 15 for the vocational senior high school (EPAL). All students will return to their classrooms on May 10 with the obligation of doing self-tests, compliance with all hygiene rules, and vaccination of teachers.

Students and teachers from May 10 will have to take a self test twice a week to be able to attend classes.

As of yesterday, all teachers will be able to make an appointment for vaccination. In a post on social media, the Minister of Education, Niki Kerameos, invited teachers who have not been vaccinated to enter emvolio.gov.gr.