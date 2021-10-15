Serious indicent: Russian Warship Chased ‘Intruding’ US Destroyer during Joint Russia-China Drills, Kremlin says

Russian media reports are saying the two ships came within 60 meters of each other

According to reports in Interfax and Reuters based on Russian defence ministry statements, there’s been a major incident involving a US vessel during Friday’s joint Russia-China military drills in the Sea of Japan.

A Russian warship has “chased a US destroyer out of Russian territorial waters,” Interfax is reporting, citing a Russian military statement. The Kremlin accused the US ship of breaching the zone where Russia-China drills were ongoing. Russian media reports are saying the two ships came within 60 meters of each other.

“Today, 15 October at about 5 pm local time, the USS Chafee destroyer which has been operating in the Sea of Japan for several days, approached the territorial waters of the Russian Federation and made an attempt to cross the state border.”

“After receiving the warning, instead of changing course to leave the closed sea area, the Chafee raised signalling flags indicating preparations for takeoff from its helicopter deck, meaning that it would be impossible for the warship to change its course and speed, and took action to violate the state border of the Russian federation in Peter the Great Bay.”

