Severe weather front “Athena” to hit Greece at night

Greece is bracing for a severe weather front expected to hit in the upcoming hours on Wednesday night. The front, named “Athena” has prompted the Hellenic National Meteorological Services (HNMS) to issue a severe weather warning.

According to the forecast data of the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr, the most severe phenomena are expected in the Northern Ionian, where local hail is a possibility.

On the night of Thursday (07/10) the rain and thunderstorms will cover the mainland of the country.

During Thursday (07/10) the phenomena in the Ionian and the mainland will be locally intense, with emphasis on the island parts of the Ionian, Epirus, Western Sterea, Western Macedonia, and Northwestern Thessaly, where they will have increased duration.

According to the weather forecast of meteo.gr, on Thursday, October 7, 2021, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Ionian Sea and on the mainland. The effects will be locally strong, mainly in the western and northwestern parts of the country, while in some cases they will be accompanied by hail and very strong winds. In the Northern Ionian and Corfu hail could be more intense.

The temperature will range, in Western Macedonia from 5 to 17 degrees, in the rest of Northern Greece from 7 to 22, in Epirus from 9 to 23 degrees, in Thessaly from 7 to 24, in the rest of the mainland from 9 to 25 degrees, in the islands of Ionian from 16 to 24 and in the islands in the Aegean and in Crete from 12 to 25 degrees, while in the islands of the Eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese the maximum will reach 26-27 degrees Celsius.

The winds will blow in the North Aegean east northeast with intensities up to 6 Beaufort and in the South Aegean from changing directions with intensities up to 5 Beaufort. In the Ionian, southeasterly winds of 6-8 Beaufort will prevail.

In Attica, it will be partly cloudy with more clouds in the night leading to local rains at night, mainly in the west. Rain and sporadic thunderstorms will occur on Friday night. The winds will blow north northeast with intensities of 3-4 Beaufort and east 5 Beaufort, but at night they will turn to east southeast with intensities up to 4. The temperature will range from 16 to 24 degrees.

Cloudy skies are expected in Thessaloniki with occasional local rains or thunderstorms. On the night towards Friday, the weather will worsen and there will be locally heavy rains and thunderstorms. The winds will blow from the east with intensities up to 5 Beaufort. The temperature in the city of Thessaloniki will range from 14 to 20 degrees.