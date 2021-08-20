Severe weather report with local storms forecast for weekend

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) recently issued a severe weather report forecasting heavy storms in some areas starting over the weekend.

The bulletin predicts heavy storms locally for tomorrow Saturday (21-08-2021), which will be temporarily accompanied by strong winds and possibly, while hailstorms are expected to occur from the early morning hours in western and central Macedonia and gradually in Thessaly.

From noon the intense phenomena will affect Epirus, the western and central Sterea, and the Peloponnese, mainly in the mountains.

A gradual improvement of the weather conditions is expected from late afternoon.

