Sexy Alessandra shows off ‘sculpted’ abs (video-photos)

Diet is crucial for a woman’s figure but without exercise, you do not “build” a body. Alessandra Ambrosio as a model knows this very well, so she is melting those calories away every day in the gym to maintain the body that made her famous all over the world.

The model is doing pilates in Los Angeles and although she has become a mother, her body changes only for the better. Recently, the paparazzi captured her after the end of her training session. Alessandra is wearing a green top and white leggings and seems to be at her best.

video credit instagram.com/alessandraambrosio/