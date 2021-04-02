Sexy Paige hits back at cleavage critics (photos)

Paige Spiranac has not been playing professionally since 2016, but her Instagram account has amassed over 3 million followers, while she has hundreds of thousands of subscribers on YouTube! And if you visit her social media accounts it becomes more than apparent why she has drawn such interest.

The 28-year-old beauty recently posted a very sexy photo that shows her posing in an open green jacket braless…responding to ‘haters’ that accuse her of wearing provocative clothes to attract attention: “No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage” So here’s to continuing doing what I want😘 I made some towels with this image and other prints! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with”

The Spiranak wardrobe has long been a topic of discussion in the golf community. Last March, the 28-year-old spoke candidly about her quest to gain an equal position among her former colleagues. “I am not sophisticated, I am ‘relaxed’ and true. I wear whatever I like and I have always been different. “Golf is not like that,” Spiranac told the Playing A Round podcast, according to the New York Post.

