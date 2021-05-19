Shocking footage shows Greek motorcyclist crashing into window store at high speed (video)

Shocking footage captured on CCTV shows the moment a motorcycle crashed into a window store in Patras in the early hours of Wednesday, which resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man.

The fatal crash occurred in the Psarofai district of Patras, when the 33-year-old rider of a large bike while on Akrotiriou Street, appears to lose control and veers off his course, ending up in the glass inside a store.

The loud bang caused panic with residents in the surrounding homes jumping out on their balconies to see what had happened.

Police, the fire brigade, and an ambulance (EKAB) rushed to the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.