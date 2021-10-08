Shocking video: SUV crashes into robbers on motorcycle as they threaten a couple with a gun (video)

A shocking video was recorded by a security camera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
An SUV driver sees a motorcycle in front of him with two threatening a couple on the sidewalk.
The two robbers stop next to the couple and threaten them with a gun.
The driver of the motorcycle understands the intentions of the driver of the SUV, whom the robbers tried to rob a little earlier.
The SUV rams them and the two robbers are thrown down. However, they get up and try to stand flee the scene.
One of the two was arrested a little later, as he went to the hospital with a broken leg, while the other is still wanted.
The 32-year-old driver of the SUV testified to the police and said that the two robbers tried to rob him earlier before they stopped the couple.
