Snow forecast for Attica, as cold weather hits Greece

A brief cold weather front will affect Greece with the possibility of snow, even in the northern suburbs of Attica over the next days. On Thursday, March 25, the effects will be intense with the possibility of snowfall in the areas of Agios Stefanos, Thrakomakedones, Anixi, Vilia, Ekali, Afidnes, Malakasa, Avlona, ​​and maybe Fili, Barnabas.

According to the latest forecast data of the National Observatory of Athens/meteo.gr, the bad weather for today Tuesday, is in full swing.

Rainfall is expected for the rest of the day in most parts of the country, while snowfall will occur in the mountainous mainland and in semi-mountainous areas.

Sporadic thunderstorms will occur in the central and southern Aegean and Ionian as well as in their coastal areas, in the Peloponnese and Crete. The effects towards night will be limited mainly to the southern and eastern mainland, the Aegean and Crete.

The north winds will be stronger in the seas, temporarily reaching in some areas the 8 Beaufort and the 6 Beaufort in the Ionian.

The temperature will record a significant drop in the eastern mainland, in the Aegean, and in Crete, which in places are expected to be 6 to 10 degrees lower than those of Monday 22/03.