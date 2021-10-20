Sotiris Tsiodras announcements on Covid-19 vaccinations: Vaccines have saved 8,400 lives (video)

The announcement is expected to be related to a study on antibodies and immunity of vaccinated and sick people

The member of the Committee of Experts of the Ministry of Health and the president of the Hellenic Society of Infections, Sotiris Tsiodras is making announcements regarding the effectiveness of the vaccination program in Greece.

As he pointed out, the vaccines reduced by 91% the risk of death from covid-19, while the effectiveness of each vaccine is high. At the same time, according to the study, the efficiency remains high even after the prevalence of the Delta mutation. According to computer-epidemiological models, the vaccines by October 11 had saved 8,400 lives that would have ended up if they had not been vaccinated, while at the same time the intensive care units were reduced by 5,660 and the intubations that would be necessary if patients were not vaccinated.

The announcement is expected to be related to a study on antibodies and immunity of vaccinated and sick people.

The results of the study have already been forwarded to the government; the national vaccination committee; and the national committee of experts and it was done in order for the country to have its own conclusions about the vaccination.

The study also analyses at a technical level and has vaccination data, which concerned the serious diseases, those who entered the ICU or died, and the data were interconnected with the data of the vaccination. The analysis was performed both by vaccine and by age group, but also by complete vaccination. The calculations were made for each week for the study period.

Three comparisons were made between the immunocompromised, for diseases, and those over 60, as well as a comparison between the period before the dominance of the Delta variant and after it. At the same time, a study was conducted on the deaths and efficacy of vaccines. The risk of death of vaccinated people was reduced by 91%, ie it fell to one-tenth.