Spurs sack Jose Mourinho

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has sacked Jose Mourinho as manager.

The Athletic understands Spurs have decided to dispense with Mourinho after just over a season and a half in charge. Tottenham are in seventh in the Premier League and at risk of missing out on a place in the top four.

Spurs confirmed the news just before 11 am on Monday morning and said Ryan Mason would take charge of first-team training.

A statement said: “The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

Chairman Daniel Levy added: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

source theathletic.com