Stournaras: Strong recovery is forecast for the Greek economy in the coming quarters

“The interim measures should be extended for as long as necessary in order to avoid the consequences of their abrupt withdrawal”

The milder than expected recession in the first quarter of 2021 and the incoming data for the second quarter make us even more optimistic compared to previous forecasts, underlines Bank of Greece’s CEO Giannis Stournaras in an interview with Global Finance Magazine and Tiziana Barghini.

He also stressed that “the interim measures should be extended for as long as necessary in order to avoid the consequences of their abrupt withdrawal. However, there is no room for easing the longer-term targets for primary surpluses”.

See Also:

Christian families in Syria torn apart by Turkey’s attacks