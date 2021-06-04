Strange, alien-like figure recorded (video)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 4, 2021

The video was captured in India

Footage from India has shown a strange-looking humanoid figure with really long legs and arms walking across a bridge, and people are convinced that something seriously creepy is going on.

the figure from the video is just strolling along the road at night, but if you watch the video you’ll see that it doesn’t look like a normal person.

It has a ridiculously skinny torso, shockingly pale white skin, and long spindly arms and legs.

source ladbible.com

video credit Twitter Invincible AG

