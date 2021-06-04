Strange, alien-like figure recorded (video)

Footage from India has shown a strange-looking humanoid figure with really long legs and arms walking across a bridge, and people are convinced that something seriously creepy is going on.

the figure from the video is just strolling along the road at night, but if you watch the video you’ll see that it doesn’t look like a normal person.

It has a ridiculously skinny torso, shockingly pale white skin, and long spindly arms and legs.

This Video is from #hazaribagh #Jharkhand claiming Creature shown in this Video is an #Alien & viral with speed, no one claiming it to be fake or false but much real😐😶

Have they really arrived or just Rumours?#aliens #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/RpSZip6lEO — Invincible AG (@crazyme_ag) May 30, 2021

source ladbible.com

video credit Twitter Invincible AG