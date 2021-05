She shared her dance with her millions of followers

Supermodel Heidi Klum posted a video on her Instagram account showing her dancing a Greek song with hubby Tom Kaulitz at a Greek party over the weekend, at an unknown location.

The retired Victoria’s Secret Angel not only shared with her followers how much she enjoyed baklava and other Greek delicacies but also danced the Syrtaki with her husband.

It is no secret that she has a particular weakness for Greece, as she often spends her summer vacations in Mykonos.