Survey: How much do Greeks trust vaccines?

Blood tests, Pap tests, and ultrasounds are the most used preventive tests Greeks use, according to the research conducted by the urban non-profit company AKOS.

Walking is the most popular sport, while seven out of ten Greeks consider work to be the most important source of stress, followed by the political and economic situation, family, and health.

More than half take care of their health with exercise and diet. Seven out of 10 have a personal doctor and 8 out of 10 have a personal dentist. When it comes to vaccination, 81.6% trust vaccines, with women having a more positive attitude.

The vast majority of the participants in the research (84.4%), regardless of the level of education, choose the internet as their source of information on the subject of vaccination and their health. They are followed by the personal (family) doctor (58.2%), campaigns and events (38.3%), and television (35.7%).

Nearly 9 in 10 surveyed participants consider vaccination to be very important for children while almost 7 in 10 describe vaccination as very important for everyone. Regarding the HPV vaccination, 72% consider it necessary for girls while 56.8% consider it equally necessary for boys.

61.9% state that they trust vaccines a lot and 19.7% enough. Only 14.2% show little trust in vaccines while 4.1% do not trust them at all. About 36% believe that there is not enough information on vaccination issues. 56.3% believe that vaccines offer substantial protection: only 7.3% completely disagree with this view. 44.2% diligently take care of their vaccination while 30.2% a lot.

Women are more sensitive to collective vaccination issues.

Data were collected via electronic questionnaire (1020 questionnaires). The data collection was completed in February 2020. Their analysis was done by Dr. Evangelia Markaki, Head of Data Analytics Excellentia International, and Sofia Magopoulou, Scientific Associate of Excellentia International.

Women participated in the survey at a rate of 66.2% and men 33.8%. Most (40.5%) belong to the age group 30-45, followed by the group 30-45 (33.7%), those over 60 (15.5%), and up to 30 years (10.4%).