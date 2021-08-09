Tatoi Estate: Reforestation begins immediately (photos)

As many areas of Greece have been deeply affected by the multi-day fires, the focus is on the next day and the restoration of the forest areas that were destroyed by the fury of the blazes.

The beginning will be, from the Tatoiou Estate, the area of ​​42,000 acres in Attica, where reforestation will begin immediately thanks to the immediate mobilization of the citizens, who are already sending their generous donations and the organized initiatives of the Association of Friends of the Tatoi Estate.

The fire invaded the estate from Tuesday and until Friday burned a very large part of the forest area.

Thousands of acres of forest were reduced to ashes, including the magnificent route to the artificial lake Kithara, the surrounding green spaces of the main palace, the swimming pool area, the administration building and the area around the royal cemetery, while the entire building of the directorate and the roof of the palace staff building were damaged.

As for the containers where the valuables were stored, according to information from the Ministry of Culture, they have not been affected, except for two that were located in the area between the main palace and the swimming pool and functioned as a space for security personnel, the second WC and for the storage of some items that were not considered important for this reason they were not kept along with the rest of the important items.

The response of individuals to the restoration of this great catastrophe has been, as we learn, immediate and moving. The first large donation of 2,500 euros has already been submitted by a person who wishes to remain anonymous, aiming to raise public awareness in the hope that as many people as possible will contribute to the effort to regenerate the estate from its ashes.

In the meantime, other, lower donations have been made for the same purpose, while tree offerings from nurseries all over the country and voluntary work are constantly arriving.

At the same time, the Association of Friends of the Tatoi Estate will immediately announce the start of the program “Every child a tree for Tatoi” through which primary and secondary school students are invited to come to Tatoi and plant a tree that will they take care of it by watering it throughout the phase of their adulthood. The idea for this program was based on a similar initiative taken in the past by Queen Sofia, thanks to which all the hills of Athens were planted, with the first being Filopappou Hill in November 1901.

“Our goal is, through this program, to raise the awareness of the new generation, to cultivate the collective ecological consciousness and to pass the forest of Tatoi to the youth of Greece who will resurrect it with their own hands”, told protothema.gr the president of the Association of Friends of the Tatoi Estate, Vassilis Koutsavlis, while expressing his deep emotion and thanks to all the donors who rushed to help.

(Before…)

(…after)

Anyone wishing to make a donation for this purpose can make a deposit in the bank account of the Association:

Alpha Bank IBAN: GR20 0140 1480 1480 0200 2003 981 (Write Name, Surname and “Reforestation Fund”)

The donations, which will be available exclusively for the restoration works of the estate, the donors – sponsors are invited to contact the Association info@tatoi.org and state if they wish their donation to be announced or be anonymous. All donors will receive a receipt for their donation.