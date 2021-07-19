The Athenian gelaterias even Italians would envy

We combed the city for the best ice creams, and after trying tons of gelato and sorbet of all kinds of flavours -pistachio, vanilla, chocolate, lemon, strawberry, and every other fruit in season- we present you those that stood out. Enjoy.

Epik Gelato

All-white walls, orange tiles, and neon signs; among the small bars of Syntagma square, Epik stands out at first glance. Its waiters are dressed in white, too, and wear the characteristic retro gelatiere hats. The flavours are all inspired by Greece. The custard is rich and reminiscent of those we used to have as kids; the chocolate sorbet is robust with pleasant bitterness; the salty pistachio contains crunchy brittle bits, and the hazelnut is profoundly delicious. Do not leave without tasting the timeless Chicago with its rich chocolate gelato topped with almond fillet layers and exuberant whipped cream with sour cherries.

2, Dorileou Str. Mavili square, +30 210 646 41 05

Kokkion

The man responsible for the gelati that have lately upset the neighbourhood of Psirri is Vasilis Papamatthaiou, a “sophisticated” gelatiere/confectioner who revels in experimentation and unusual combinations. Most of the ingredients used come from abroad, but the milk comes from Volos, Greece. The salted pistachio-caramel, as well as the creamy parfait that varies according to the season, are two of my favourite flavours. The buttermilk biscuit will remind you of the ones you used to have as a kid; its nice buttery feel definitely deserves your attention. As for the sorbets, the mandarin-ginger, the apricot, peach & rosemary, and the one with blueberries, raspberries & blackcurrant are undoubtedly worth trying.

2, Protogenous Str. Monastiraki, +30.69.81.563.511

