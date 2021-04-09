The Controlled Parking System of the City of Athens is back into operation again

Drivers who park in visitors’ places in controlled parking zones will have to pay the corresponding fee depending on the parking’s duration

According to an announcement by the Municipality of Athens, the Controlled Parking System of the City of Athens for the visitors’ places (vertical marking P-69), which had been temporarily suspended due the measures against COVID-19, will be put into operation again on Monday, 12 April 2021.

Drivers who park in visitors’ places in controlled parking zones will have to pay the corresponding fee depending on the parking’s duration, using either the myAthensPass mobile app or the other available means (electronic cards, scratch cards). More information: http://www.cityofathens.gr/ kykloforia-stathmeysi/systima- elegxomenis-stathmeysis

In addition, an updated version of myAthensPass is now available. To continue using the app, you must download the latest version.

The app can be updated either automatically (if you have selected the automatic update of applications on your device), or by going to the App Store (http://bit.ly/appstoreMAP) or Google Play (http://bit.ly/googleplayMAP) and clicking Update next to the name of the app. You can then log in to the app using your existing account.

For any further help, e-mail us at info@novoville.com or call on 2130 333 929.

