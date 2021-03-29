The Countries Dominating Covid-19 Vaccine Production (infographic)

Pfizer has produced the most doses with 119 million

Predictive science intelligence company Airfinity has released new data about global Covid-19 vaccine production. Companies are starting to scale up production rapidly and so far, Pfizer has produced the most doses with 119 million, ahead of Sinovac’s 91 million and AstraZeneca’s 83 million.

In total, some 413 million doses had been produced up to March 03, 2021. China has produced the highest number with 141.6 million while the United States has manufactured some 103 million. Together, Germany and Belgium have churned out a further 70.5 million while India has produced 42.4 million.

source statista

