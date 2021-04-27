The first Covid-19-free open concert in the world took place in Israel with Greek singers Paola and Karafotis (video)

The first Covid-19-free open concert in the world took place in Israel last night as Greek singers Giorgos Karafotis and Paola performing Mikis Theodorakis in Tel Aviv.

With 60% of the population already vaccinated, Israel managed to eliminate coronavirus deaths last Thursday and approach the lowest rate of infection since the pandemic began. During the last month, coronavirus deaths fell below 10 on a daily basis, while in January 70 people died every day, on average. There are now about 120 cases a day in Israel, up from 8,000 a day in January.

Israelis no longer need to show their vaccination certificate to access restaurants, clubs, and concert events, as was the case until recently. Furthermore, neither the use of a mask nor maintaining a distance is obligatory, as you can see in the snapshots from last night’s concert held in an open space in Tel Aviv, in Gnae Yehoshua Park, with the invitation of the pop artists, Paola and Kola and the orchestra of Mikis Theodorakis. In fact, two more well-known Greek singers, Giannis Kotsiras and Nikos Vertis are expected to appear in Tel Aviv in the near future.