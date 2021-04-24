The Lord of the Rings is Greek and is named Lefteris Petrounias – Gymnast wins 5th Euro Gold (video)

Lefteris Petrounias has won the gold medal at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel, Switzerland surpassing the legend of the sport from Italy Yuri Chechi.

This is the fifth gold in a row for the Greek who has become one of the greatest gymnasts of all time and one of the greatest athletes in the world of sport.

Petrounias won by scoring 15.400 points, followed by Russian Nikita Nagornyy with 15.033 and Italian Salvatore Maresca with 14.900.