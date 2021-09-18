The sexiest athlete in the world is in Crete (photos)

Alica Ѕchmidt, the German athlete and fitness trainer of the football team Borussia Dortmund is in Greece enjoying some time off. The beautiful blonde, dubbed the sexiest athlete in the world, is in Elounda, Crete.

The 400 metres runner, who represented her country at the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the 4×400 team, regularly uploads photos to her personal Instagram account, showing off her fit body with a beautiful background of the Greek sea and sky.

Commenting on her poor showing at the Tokyo Games she said on Instagram:

Not gonna lie, I’m not satisfied with my races this year. I’ve worked harder than ever before day in day out pushed my limits in every workout and made so many sacrifices. It was not an easy year with my Covid Infection and torn ligaments but nevertheless, I know what I am capable of and I‘m hungry for more.

Now, I’m going to take a break and I’m looking forward to coming back feeling fresh and ready to train hard again 🙏🏼

