The sound of this nighttime suicide drone strike is absolutely terrifying (video)

The screaming sound of the Harop as it dives onto its target under the cover of darkness is chilling to the bone

A video purporting to show one of the Israeli-made Harop loitering munitions, or suicide drones, used by Azerbaijan during last year’s war with neighboring Armenia, provides some idea of their psychological effect, coupled, of course, with the pinpoint destruction that made this something of a signature weapon of the brief but bloody conflict. The footage, which was shot at night, is accompanied by the wail of the drone as it throttles up and descends almost vertically on its target, which was reportedly an Armenian military outpost in an area that was controlled at the time by the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Night footage of an Azerbaijani IAI HAROP kamikaze drone striking on an Armenian military outpost reportedly in Fuzuli District. The unbearable sound that the HAROP makes highly resembles to the famous German Stuka dive bombers. pic.twitter.com/MpDT8zFPdz — CaucasusWarReport (@Caucasuswar) April 15, 2021

The short video was posted to Twitter by Caucasus War Report and appears to document the final moments before the Harop strikes its target, at the end of a terminal dive, at over 250 miles per hour. As the caption notes, the sound produced in its final attack maneuver is reminiscent of “Jericho trumpets” — the sirens attached to German Luftwaffe Junkers Ju 87 Stuka dive-bombers, which became an infamous terror weapon in their own right in the early years of World War II.

