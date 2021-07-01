Thousands of dead fish floating in Vonitsa (photos)

Thousands of dead fish were spotted floating in the Cleopatra canal that connects Lake Voulkaria with the Ionian Sea, in the village of Agios Nikolaos Aktiou-Vonitsa, located in western Greece.

As the website agrinionews.gr notes, the residents of the area were complaining about the unbearable stench of the dead fish. The local blog, medewnpress, reports that the canal gates have been neglected for many years and remain effectively inoperational, resulting in the fish suffocating.

Many locals and environmentalists are sounding the alarm about the possible contamination of Lake Voularia by sewage. Residents point out that a study to rescue the lake is absolutely imperative and should be carried out immediately, otherwise the results will be disastrous for the crops in the surrounding villages.

(manilas)