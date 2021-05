Three explosive devices placed at Greek Minister Hardalias family businesses

They did not explode

Three incendiary devices were placed by unknown perpetrators in two family businesses of Mrs. Giota Panagiotopoulou, wife of the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, in Byron.

The Fire Brigade prevented any explosions as it intervened immediately, while a large mobilisation was carried out by Police and the Anti-terrorist unit.

The attack took place around 1.45 in the morning.