Top US fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyber attack

While the impact remains to be quantified, the pipeline shutdown will reduce fuel availability in the near term, push up prices and force refiners to cut production because they have no way to ship the gas.

The privately owned company on Monday said it was working on re-starting in phases with “the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week.”

The FBI attributed the cyberattack to DarkSide, a group believed to be based in Russia or Eastern Europe. Its ransomware targets computers that do not use keyboards in the languages of former Soviet republics, cyber experts said.