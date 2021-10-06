Traffic at Athens International Airport recovers – 1.7 million visitors in September

Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport recorded a recovery in September, although the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to be reflected in air travel.

According to Athens International Airport (AIA) statistics, 1.7 million passengers travelled last month, an increase of 105.4% (862,116 passengers) compared to 2020, and a decrease of 34.1% compared to 2019, a landmark year for the performance of Greek tourism.

This result, albeit a gradual recovery observed since June, is an indication of a slowdown in the slow improvement which was erased during the peak summer periods of July and August.

Domestic traffic for September amounted to 614,762 travellers, with a negative deviation of 24.2% compared to 2019 and an increase of 80.3% compared to 2020. Respectively, foreign traffic amounted to 1.16 million travellers, reduced 38.4% compared to 2019, and improved 121.9% compared to 2020.

The aggregate number of flights at Athens International Airport during the first nine months of 2021 amounted to approximately 114.8 thousand and, although it showed an increase (+ 27%) compared to 2020, it continues to show a decrease of 35, 2% compared to 2019, due to flight cancellations from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both domestic and international flights, although exceeding the levels of 2020 by 30.1% and 24.3% respectively, remained reduced compared to 2019, by 27.1%, and 41.1% respectively.