Traffic regulations on Sunday in Athens due to the Half Marathon

Greek police will proceed with traffic regulations, tomorrow (Sunday, September 12, 2021), in Athens, due to the conduct of the “9th Athens Half Marathon”.

In particular, according to the police, these regulations will be the following:

Temporary and gradual cessation of traffic of vehicles (including bicycles) during the hours 05.30′ to 13.30′, in the following avenues, streets and squares of the Municipality of Athens, as follows:

– Vas. Amalias Avenue, in the section between Syggrou Avenue and El. Venizelou (University), in both traffic streams, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road. In this section, the cessation of vehicle traffic will be valid from 04.00 to 16.00.

– El. Venizelou (University), along its entire length, as well as perpendicular to the first parallel street.

– Stadium, along its entire length and perpendicular to the first parallel road.

– Academy, along its entire length and perpendicular to the first parallel road.

– Charilaou Trikoupi, in the section between Solonos Street and Panepistimiou Street and in the perpendiculars to the first parallel street.

– Solonos, along its entire length and perpendicular to the first parallel road.

– Omonoia Square.

– Syntagma Square.

– Filellinon, along its entire length and perpendicular to the first parallel road.

– Rigillis, along its entire length and perpendicular to the first parallel road.

– Marni, in the section between pl. Vathis and Patision Street and in its perpendiculars to the first parallel street.

– Patision – October 28, in the section between Alexandra Avenue and Sq. Omonia in both traffic streams, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road. In this section the cessation of vehicle traffic will be valid from 06.00 to 11.00.

– September 3, in the section between Sq. Omonia and Epirus Street, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel street.

– Vas. Olgas Avenue, along its entire length in both traffic streams.

– Syggrou Avenue, in the section between Am. Frantzi and Vas. Amalia Avenue in both traffic streams, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road.

– Kallirois, in the section between Am. Frantzis and Ath. Diakou in both traffic streams.

– Ath. Diakou, along its entire length, traffic flow towards Syggrou Avenue.

– Her. Attikos, along its entire length and perpendicular to the first parallel road.

– Aravantinou, along its entire length and perpendicular to the first parallel road.

– Hesiod, along its entire length and perpendicular to the first parallel road.

– P. Tsaldari (Piraeus), in the section between Kolonou Street and Sq. Omonia in both traffic streams, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road.

– Athena, in the section between Sophocleous Street and Sq. Omonia in both traffic streams, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road.

– Anonymous street (next to Eleftherias park), along its entire length.

– Bone, along its entire length.

– Petraki Monastery, in the section between Ypsilantou Street and Vas. Sofias Avenue.

– Hatzikosta, along its entire length.

– Sakharov, along its entire length.

– Tsoha, in the section between P. Kyriakou Street and Vas. Sofias Avenue.

– Vouliagmenis Avenue, in the section between Ymittou and Ardittou streets, traffic flow to Ath. Diakou.

– Ardittou, along its entire length in both traffic streams, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road.

– Vas. Konstantinos Avenue, along its entire length and in both traffic streams, as well as at its perpendiculars up to the first parallel road.

– Vas. Georgiou NW, in the section between LV Konstantinos and Rigillis Street, in both traffic streams, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road.

– Vas. Sofias Avenue, along its entire length in both traffic streams, as well as in its perpendiculars up to the first parallel street, except Papadiamantopoulou Street.

– Kifissias Avenue, in the section between Panormou and Feidippidou streets, traffic flow towards Vas. Sofias Avenue, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road.

– Alexandras Avenue, along its entire length in both traffic streams, as well as in its perpendiculars up to the first parallel road, except for Ippokratous and Charilaou Trikoupi streets.

– Mesogeion Avenue, in the section between Zagoras and Feidippidou streets, traffic flow to Alexandras Avenue, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road.

– Mesogeion Avenue, in the section between L. V. Sofia and Michalakopoulou Street, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel street.

– Feidippidou, in the section between Mesogeion Avenue and Vas. Sofias, traffic flow to Alexandras Avenue, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel road.

Prohibition of the vertical passage of vehicles from the Half Marathon route, except for the following controlled vertical crossing nodes:

– Alexandras Avenue – Hippocrates.

– L. Alexandras – Charilaou Trikoupi.

– Patision – October 28 – Codrington

– Patision – October 28 – Stournari.

– Vas. Sofias – Irodou Attikou Avenue (only for the vehicles of the Fire Service).

– Vas. Sofias – Papadiamantopoulou Avenue.

– Vas. Sofias Avenue – Kokkali.

– Vas. Konstantinos Avenue – Rizari.