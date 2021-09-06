Travel of football fans in Europe to be allowed

UEFA appears ready to give the green light for the travelling of fans to away matches across matches.

The European federation has already started informing the teams, including PAOK Thessaloniki, with the well-known network of football fans in Europe (FSE – Football Supporters Europe) confirming that UEFA has decided that the fans will be able to travel again from next week when the group stage of the matches begin. The travel will of fans will be in accordance with local restrictions and all health protocols in force.

The number of fans to be permitted to travel is not expected to be large.

Specifically, in the case of PAOK, which starts its obligations in the Europa Conference League group in Gibraltar next week, the Greek club is entitled to up to 5% of the current capacity (based on the measures against the pandemic) in the stadiums that will compete and will be obliged to give up to 5% of the current capacity in Toumba.