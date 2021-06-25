Tsitsipas to play against Tiafoe in 1st rnd of Wimbledon (men’s draw and projections)

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitispas will face Frances Tiafoe of the U.S in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament. The 3rd seeded Greek will play against Tiafoe on Monday, June 28th. Tsitsipas is on course to playing against Spaniard Bautista Agut in the final 8 if in the event of no surprise.
Men’s Singles – Notable first rounds
Djokovic (1) v Draper (WC)
Tsitsipas (3) v Tiafoe
Basilashvili (24) v Murray (WC)
Humbert (21) v Kyrgios
Federer (7) v Mannarino
Dimitrov (18) v Verdasco
Men’s Singles – Projected Quarter-finals
Djokovic v Rublev
Tsitsipas v Bautista Agut
Zverev v Berrettini
Medvedev v Federer