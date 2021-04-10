Turkey accuses Greece of harbouring terrorists and running terror camps (video)

The video comes just before the official visit of Nikos Dendias to Turkey

In a highly provocative move just before Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Turkey, Fahrettin Altun, the head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency posted on Twitter a video accusing Greece of harbouring terrorists while leaving refugees to die in the Aegean Sea.

In the video, sanctioned by the Turkish Presidency Communications Directorate, Ankara appears as a leading force in the fight against terrorism. At the same time, reference is made to Greece, which is presented as “NATO’s neighbour and ally which is a refuge for terrorists.”

As he writes,

“Greece harbors terrorist organizations, including PKK.

From a supposed refugee camp inside the EU, the terrorists plot attacks (incl. suicide bombings) against Türkiye, a NATO ally – just as actual refugees are left for dead in the Aegean.

It’s time to end Greece’s impunity!”

The video released provides a historical retrospective of the late 1990s, which presents the story of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan and the involvement of Greece in a misleading way. The Turkish propaganda goes so far as to allege Greece at that time was equipping the Kurdish guerrillas of the PKK while providing them with training in a camp in Lavrio.

The video presents the immigrant reception center in Lavrio as a Kurdish stronghold and a gathering place for Kurdish rebel supporters.

The provocation continues as Athens is directly accused of supporting Abdullah Gülen’s Feto, which is mentioned as responsible for the failed coup in Turkey in 2016.