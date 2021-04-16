Turkey confirms Dendias’s allegations as it violates Greek airspace 17 times a day after his confrontation with Cavusoglu

Only a day after the heated back and forth between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with his Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu in Ankara, Turkey effectively vindicated the claims made by the Greek top diplomat about Turkey’s illegal actions against Greece over the Aegean Sea, as the Turkish Air Force committed 17 violations of Greek airspace.

The violations were carried out by two CN-235 reconnaissance planes that flew in the Northeast, Central, and Southeast Aegean. The Turkish aircraft also committed three infringements of the Athens FIR.

It is noteworthy that on the eve of Dendias’s visit to Turkey, the activity of the Turkish Air Force over the Aegean was zero.

The Turkish aircraft, as reported by Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, according to established practice.

also read

Sensual Greek actress: ‘Do not be slaves to the ordinary’ (photos)

‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies at 52