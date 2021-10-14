Turkish provocations in Famagusta: Cyprus reacts with briefing of UN Security Council

We will not accept another form of solution to the Cyprus problem, the Cypriot government spokesman stresses

Regarding the start of the works yesterday concerning the implementation of the decision for opening of part of the enclosed area of ​​Famagusta by Turkey, both the President of the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulidis, have started briefing both their European and their international counterparts.

Mr. Christodoulidis added that the permanent members of the UN Security Council will be briefed today, noting that the Turkish actions are in contradiction with a recent presidential statement of the UN Security Council following the appeal of the Republic of Cyprus, while stressing the issue will also be in the discussions at the forthcoming Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday in Luxembourg.

Mr. Christodoulidis, stated that if there is will the collapse of the so-called “government” of the pseudo-state does not affect in any way the prospect of resumption of talks.

The Cypriot FM stressed that the actions of Turkey both in the enclosed area of ​​Famagusta and on the sea of ​​the Republic of Cyprus within the latter’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) aim, among other things, to promote another form of solution to the Cyprus problem, “something which neither we nor the international community can accept or even discuss”.

He also noted that the effort for the appointment of a UN special representative who, among other things, would see the prospect of resuming talks, has not ended. “We see”, he said, “some activity by some permanent members of the Security Council towards the resumption of the talks”.