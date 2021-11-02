Two Covid-19 tests per week for unvaccinated to enter shops from November 6

Plevris said that the vaccination campaign will be expanded with informative SMS to the citizens

The Minister of Health, Thanos Plevris announced a series of new measures to curb the 4t wave of Covid-19 after the 6,700 new cases were confirmed on Monday by the National Public Health Organization.

The main focus of the measures is the unvaccinated, as, on the one hand, there seems to be no intention for a new lockdown, while the experts have earlier suggested that measures target the unvaccinated by “tightening” the circle of restrictions.

“We will expand the vaccination campaign with constant updates through the media,” Plevris said.

The measure of suspension for unvaccinated doctors will remain until December 31 and then will be reviewed, the minister stressed.

“Vaccination is the main weapon”, he said, referring to data that show that vaccinated citizens are 30% less at risk of serious disease than those who are not vaccinated. Eighty-five percent of those admitted to the ICU are unvaccinated, the minister noted.

Mr. Plevris said that the vaccination campaign will be expanded with informative SMS to the citizens, as well as with advertising spots in the media.

From Saturday, November 6, the unvaccinated will have to undergo two rapid or molecular tests per week:

– to be able to go to work, either in the public or in the private sector

– to be able to enter public services, banks, mixed dining and entertainment venues, shops, and hairdressers.

Instead, they will be able to go freely to basic necessities, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and churches, to perform their religious duties.

In addition, the fines for the stores that do not comply with the measures will increase, as they will start from 5,000 euros, while there will be a fortnightly suspension of operation. Also, there will be a penalty for the football teams, if they fail to observe the mask mandate and the other restrictions that apply to the stadiums, as announced by Thanos Plevris.

