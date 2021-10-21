Two earthquakes – 3.7 and 4.5 – rock Crete in 30 minutes

The second was recorded at 11:12, two kilometers southwest of Arkalochori

The seismic sequence in Crete is continuing with undiminished intensity.

Two earthquakes measuring 3.7 and 4.5 on the Richter scale shook Crete in Arkalochori – eight minutes apart – on Thursday morning.

The first tremor occurred two kilometers southwest of Arkalochori in Crete with a focal depth of just five kilometers, at 11:04.

A new earthquake of 4.5 Richter was recorded at 11:12, two kilometers southwest of Arkalochori, with a focal depth also of five kilometers.

The danger of the area of ​​the Greek fault (s.s. the Greek seismic fault starts from the area of ​​Kefalonia – Zakynthos, passes through Kythira, Crete, Karpathos, and ends in Rhodes) for intense seismic phenomena before the earthquake of 6 Richter in Arkalochori, Crete – it left one dead, with dozens injured and material damage to homes and businesses – which occurred on September 27 at 9:17, Monday morning, had already been underlined by Dr. Gerasimos Chouliaras since July, research director of the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory.

A very strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale is recorded in Crete on October 12, at 12:24 noon in the south-southeast of Crete, a tremor that was not associated with the major earthquake of weeks ago in Arkalochori. The epicenter was 80 km away from Arkalochori and came from a different epicenter.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, the earthquake occurred in a sea area 23 km east of Zakros, while the focal depth was located at 8.2 km.

Another new strong earthquake of 6.1 Richter occurred on Tuesday, October 19 in the sea area 127 km southeast of Karpathos at a focal depth of 58.5 km which raises new questions about the increased seismic activity.

