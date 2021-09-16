Two men in Rhodes face charges of gang-raping Norwegian tourist

Two men have been charged with gang-raping a Norwegian female tourist and will face justice on October 4, 2021.

According to the local news site dimokratiki.gr, the victim said the two men jointly and successively raped her at a residence on the island of Rhodes on July 30, 2017. Specifically, the woman alleged that the two men hit her, spat on her, and had forced vaginal and anal intercourse, as well as oral sex in a house on the outskirts of the city of Rhodes, where she was led by one of them, whom she met as a member of a band in a nightclub.

The girl, after returning to her homeland, identified the two complainants from photos that had been posted on the nightclub’s Facebook page, and through them, the Norwegian authorities pinpointed their identity. Specifically, she presented herself on August 4, 2017, to the Oslo police authorities, accompanied by her lawyer, and testified with audio and video, and then filed a lawsuit.

As she reported, on July 30, 2017, together with a friend, she visited a well-known center in the city of Rhodes and there she was approached by an employee with whom she was flirting. In the early hours of the same day and while the store was almost empty she followed him for a ride in his car. On the way to an undisclosed destination, she claimed that he forced her into oral sex and then led her to a house. Another man arrived there, whom she had seen talking to the first one at the same bar. As she notes, she was raped successively by both men in a forceful and cruel way. Then the second of them drove her back to the nightclub.

With her friend, as she said, they went to a police station to report the incident and she was not treated properly, according to her complaint. The accused were released unconditionally after their statements.

