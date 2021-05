Neratziotissa and Irini stations will not operate after 5.30 pm

The Neratziotissa and Irini stations of ISAP will be out of operation from 17:30, following an order issued by the Hellenic Police due to the Greek Cup final which will be held at OAKA.

The trains will pass through the stations, without making stops.

