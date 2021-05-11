UFC champion Khabib shares support for Palestine (videos)

Nurmagomedov is known for his deep religious faith

It is no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a devout follower of Islam.

Throughout his MMA career, Khabib Nurmagomedov has put his faith front and center. He is proud of his religion and its principles and has never backed away from showing his love for Islam.

‘The Eagle’ took to social media to show support and solidarity for the Muslim community of Palestine in light of recent clashes with Israeli forces.

On Monday morning, violence erupted between the two warring sides at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is considered one of the holiest sites in Islam.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said over 300 Palestinians were injured in the altercation with Israeli forces, who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas at the mosque’s compound.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also shared footage of the incident on his Instagram profile.

source sportskeeda.com

