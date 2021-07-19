UK lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

Scientists warn that the move will further drive an already surging pandemic and risk creating new variants

The British government has lifted all pandemic restrictions in England – including rules on mask-wearing and social distancing – despite scientists’ warnings that the move will further drive an already surging pandemic and risk creating new variants.

The curbs were lifted at midnight (23:00 GMT) on Sunday as laws mandating face masks and working from home were scrapped. The lifting of the rules means nightclubs were also able to reopen for the first time since the UK first went into lockdown in March last year. Other indoor venues such as theatres and cinemas will also be able to operate at full capacity.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in isolation after health minister Sajid Javid tested positive for COVID-19, urged people to remain cautious. His government is hoping that the UK’s rollout of coronavirus vaccines will help protect the country even as infections surge to levels last seen in January.

“If we don’t do it now we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?” Johnson said in a video message filmed on Sunday.

“This is the right moment but we’ve got to do it cautiously. We’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there.”

If the vaccines continue to prove effective in reducing severe illness and deaths even with infections at record levels, Johnson’s decision could inform other highly vaccinated countries’ approaches about lifting coronavirus restrictions.

more at aljazeera.com