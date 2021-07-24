UN Security Council blasts Erdogan over Cyprus

Greece is pleased with the stance of the international community towards Turkish provocations against Cyprus and the decision to re-open the Varosha area. The UN Security Council on Friday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for two states in Cyprus and a move to reopen a resort emptied of Greek Cypriots, calling for a “just” settlement with a united country under a “bizonal” federation, diplomats said.

“The Security Council condemns the announcement in Cyprus by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders,” said the statement, obtained by AFP and which diplomats said was agreed upon and would be formally adopted later in the day.

“The Security Council expresses its deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded in response to an abortive coup engineered by the then military junta in Athens that aimed to unite the island with Greece.

The country, a European Union member now dominated by Greek Cypriots, and the United Nations both seek a “bizonal” federation of two regional administrations that are united as one nation.

On a trip to the north of divided Nicosia on Tuesday, Erdogan declared that a half-century of UN efforts had failed and that there should be “two peoples and two states with equal status.”

Meanwhile, the United States also voiced concern that his remarks would have a “chilling effect” on UN-led efforts for a solution in Cyprus.

Athens and Nicosia continue to coordinate their moves in order to raise the issue within the Council of the European Union.