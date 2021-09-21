United States and Greece Renew Cultural Property Agreement

The US and Greece have renewed the Cultural Property Agreement in the two countries’ ongoing efforts to combat cultural property trafficking and to preserve heritage items. This renewal marks the 10th anniversary of the Memorandum of Understanding Concerning the Imposition of Import Restriction on Categories of Archaeological and Ethnological material of the Hellenic Republic and is an example of the United States’ enduring commitment to work with Greece on the issue of heritage items.

The US Embassy in Athens releases a relevant statement: