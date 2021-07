The front is burning for some hours

Authorities have evacuated the two villages of Kapadnriti and Agia Erini in Kefalonia for precautionary reasons, as the flames are spreading.

Fire brigade forces were reinforced in front that broke out a few hours ago in a forest area in Elios, Kefalonia, and specifically in an area between Xenopoulos and Kapandriti.

The Fire Brigade is trying to prevent the flames from expanding due to the strong winds that are blowing in the area.