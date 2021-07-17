US Press Secretary Psaki says users should be banned from all social media for posting ‘misinformation’ on one platform

The White House is courting intense criticism again Friday after press secretary Jen Psaki said that once users are banned from one social media platform for spreading coronavirus “misinformation,” they should be expelled from all others as well.

Remarking on steps social media outlets could take for public health, she advised they “create robust enforcement strategies that bridge their properties and provide transparency about rules. You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others if you are for providing misinformation out there.”

The remarks riled critics already concerned about collaboration between the Biden administration and Big Tech Psaki discussed from the podium on Thursday, as they seek to vaccinate more Americans amid spikes in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks.

Psaki’s remarks Friday drew bipartisan derision, with critics calling Big Tech outlets “state actors” and ripping the Biden administration for playing judge and jury on truth. One writer said it was a precursor to censoring other so-called “misinformation” on social issues.

